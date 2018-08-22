Contemporary Yet Classic, Shruti Haasan's Sari Is Made For Modern-Day Women

Shruti Haasan is one of the best-dressed celebs from the Indian film industry. Her dress game is always on point and she always wow us. She has an eclectic wardrobe, so she is always up with a surprise. Recently, Shruti wore a sari that we thought was deceptively simple and she looked elegant.

She wore this sari by ace designer, Tarun Tahiliani for an FIA gala dinner in New York. Though this sari was contemporary, it was rooted in classic Indian traditions. It was a humble ivory-hued number that was draped classically in Nivi style. A departure from embellishments and glitters, this sari made us reminiscent of the 50s fashion- the golden days of understated glamour.

However, her shrug or short full-sleeved jacket, which she teamed with her sari was meticulously embellished. The ivory jacket was accentuated by intricate golden-hued geometric filigree patterns and the bandhgala collar was also enhanced by stunning ornate detail. The sleek threads attached at the hemline also added to the fine work incorporated in the attire.

Shruti spruced up her classy look with golden danglers from Eurumme jewellery and her elaborate clutch came from Beau Monde Bags & Accessories. Her makeup was sun-kissed with a dab of golden eyeshadow and pink lip shade.

She gave her look a formal touch by impeccably combing back her long tresses. Well, Shruti Haasan clearly lifted us from mid-week blues, didn't she?