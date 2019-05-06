Shraddha Kapoor's Yellow Floral Dress Is A Surefire Way To Beat The Heat Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to woo us in a dress. This time, the diva wore a summer-perfect dress and totally channelled the easy breezy vibes. She looked as fresh as a daisy and gave us cues on what to wear on a hot scorching day. Shraddha's attire was absolutely lightweight and with this number, she inspired us totally.

So, Shraddha wore a sleeveless yellow dress, which was beautifully asymmetrical and notched up by a flared silhouette. Her dress was accentuated by vibrant floral accents and featured a figure-flattering silhouette. It was a wispy dress and Shraddha pulled it off so beautifully. She paired her ensemble with kolhapuris, which went well with her dresss.

The actress wore a wristband with the dress, which gave it a sporty touch. The makeup was natural and enhanced by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Shraddha looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.