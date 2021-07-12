Hungama 2 Promotions: Shilpa Shetty Raises Temperature With Her Sizzling Looks In Fashionable Numbers! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Shilpa Shetty's iconic dance moves and stylish look in Hungama 2's first song titled Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, literally stole everyone's heart. After its release, the actress kicked off the promotions a couple of days ago and now her sizzling looks and fashionable attire are doing all the talking. From sequin pant-set to chic skirt-top combos, the diva flaunted stunning outfits and had the temperature rising. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress looked flawless at all the promotional rounds. So, let us take a close look at her promotional looks so far, and decode it for fashion goals.

Shilpa Shetty In Sequin Pant Set

For the first promotional round, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was dressed to slay in high-waist sequin golden pants, which were oversized and featured flared hem. She teamed her shiny pants with a sleeveless black crop top and completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. The diva's outfit came from Nadine Merabi label and her footwear was from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with a link choker from Joolry and rings from Misho. Shilpa Shetty let loose her side-parted layered tresses and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, eye shadow, and pink lipstick.

Shilpa Shetty In Yellow Skirt-Shirt Combo

Shilpa Shetty Kundra opted for the bright yellow skirt-shirt combo from Alex Perry and looked super stylish. Her shirt featured buttoned-down detailing and exaggerated floor-length slit sleeves, which added a dramatic quotient to her look. She tucked her shirt with a high-waist pencil midi skirt and looked a class apart. The actress completed her look with yellow heels from Christian Louboutin and upped her look with a stone-studded necklace and multiple rings from Jet Gems. She painted her nails white and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and creamy lipstick. Shilpa Shetty let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and looked wow.

Shilpa Shetty In A Red Top And Brown Skirt

Shilpa Shetty left us totally speechless with her sizzling look in a red top and brown skirt. Her top was sleeveless, cropped, and had a V-shaped neckline while her leather skirt was high-waisted with sharp pleats and ruffle-detailing. The actress teamed her top and skirt with pointed dotted heels and notched up her look with minimal jewellery. Shilpa let loose her mid-parted layered highlighted tresses and wrapped her look with pointed brows, mascara, black kohl, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Shilpa Shetty Kundra? Let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram