Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Classy In Her Pantsuit And That Neckpiece Is Worth Investing In Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra quite recently gave us a pantsuit goal. The actress and health influencer, wore a green-hued pantsuit at an event recently. Apart from her attire, we thought her styling was done impeccably. So, let's decode her attire and look, which has all our attention.

So, Shilpa Shetty wore a formal outfit, which was by Australian fashion label, Elliatt. It was a structured suit that was sharply collared and featured flap pockets. The attire was belted and Shilpa teamed it with matching straight-fit pants. The actress looked amazing and her attire seemed perfect for formal events. Her textured Zara pumps went well with her look.

The diva notched up her look with a statement neckpiece by Misho. She also upped her look with a few rings. Now that was some balanced styling and we liked it because the accessories definitely accentuated her look and gave a complete touch to her look. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted long highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked pretty. What are your thoughts on her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram