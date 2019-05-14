Shilpa Shetty Kundra Nails The Modern-day Cleopatra Look With This Dress And Jewellery

ENGLISH

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra was largely criticised for frequently donning fusion saris. Now that's her comfort zone but her admirers wanted more dynamic fashion statements from her. So, she ditched the usual saris and gowns and instead opted for an embellished dress. With this number, she not only left us speechless but also gave us major Cleopatra vibes. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, the actress sported a halter-necked number from Yousef Al Jasmi. Her attire featured slit sleeves and the glittery metallic accents cascaded beautifully on her dress. This ensemble of hers was absolutely sheer and detailed with silver embellishments. The figure-flattering number also had a subtle front slit and Shilpa paired her dress with complementing sparkly peep-hole sandals that came from Christian Louboutin.

    The diva sported eye-catching jewellery which included an array of jewel-toned bangles, which were from Deepa Gurnani. What set her apart from the mainstream was that sleek headgear, which was from the same eponymous label. The makeup was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones, maroon lip shade, and well-defined kohl accompanied by nude eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses truly notched up her avatar. Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked unbelievable. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
