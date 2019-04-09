ENGLISH

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra's China Rose Organza Sari Is What Vintage Dreams Are Made Of

    By
    |
    Shilpa Shetty Super Dancer 3

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked beautiful in her sari, which she wore for the special episode of her dance reality show, Super Dancer 3. The show was graced by veteran actresses, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh. Shilpa's sari for the occasion was not one of her contemporary ones but this time, she went for a vintage number. Her attire of the night came from the label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi.

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra Fashion

    It was the China Rose organza sari from the label and it gave us major 40-50s vibe. Her gorgeous sari was ivory-hued and lightweight. It was accentuated by blossoming hand-painted pink flowers, which meticulously adorned her sari. Shilpa teamed it with a white sleeveless blouse, which matched with the hue of her sari. The accessories and styling was also beautifully done.

    Shilpa Shetty Style

    So, Shilpa wore delicate multi-hued necklaces, which came from Amrapali and Anmol. The statement earrings also came from Amrapali whereas the stunning ring and bangles came from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. The makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade, subtly contoured cheekbones, and light kohl accompanied by soft pink eye shadow. The side-parted bun was adorned with white roses and that completed her look. Shilpa Shetty looked like a dream. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
