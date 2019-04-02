TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Hizbul Terrorist Tried To Replicate Pulwama Attack, But Chickened Out
-
- IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC — Highlights
- BYD K12A Unveiled — The World's Longest Pure Electric Bus
- Petrol, Diesel Prices Reduced
- Meet Project R.O.N: AI-Powered Holographic Gaming Assistant By Nvidia
- Salman Khan Shares New Update About Dabangg 3
- Doctors Had To Remove A Part Of His Intestine For This Reason
- Best Places To Visit In India In April: A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Radiates Cheery Vibes With Her Vibrant Yellow Lehenga
Well, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took a departure from the contemporary sari outfits and gave us a lehenga moment. She wore this vibrant Arpita Mehta ensemble for Super Dancer, where she was joined by Suniel Shetty this time. The actress and a reality show judge looked gorgeous and her styling was done to perfection.
Shilpa wore a bright yellow lehenga, which consisted of a cropped halter blouse and a flared skirt. The blouse was multi-hued and intricately done and the bright yellow skirt was adorned with contrasting floral patterns. It was a stunning ensemble, which Shilpa paired with a lightweight yellow dupatta with floral border.
She accessorised her look with statement green-hued ring, bangle, and earrings, which contrasted her yellow ensemble. Shilpa's makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones, glossy lip shade, and smoky kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her radiant avatar. So, what do you think about Shilpa's traditional outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.