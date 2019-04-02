ENGLISH

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra Radiates Cheery Vibes With Her Vibrant Yellow Lehenga

    By
    |
    Shilpa Shetty Kundra Fashion

    Well, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took a departure from the contemporary sari outfits and gave us a lehenga moment. She wore this vibrant Arpita Mehta ensemble for Super Dancer, where she was joined by Suniel Shetty this time. The actress and a reality show judge looked gorgeous and her styling was done to perfection.

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra Style

    Shilpa wore a bright yellow lehenga, which consisted of a cropped halter blouse and a flared skirt. The blouse was multi-hued and intricately done and the bright yellow skirt was adorned with contrasting floral patterns. It was a stunning ensemble, which Shilpa paired with a lightweight yellow dupatta with floral border.

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra News

    She accessorised her look with statement green-hued ring, bangle, and earrings, which contrasted her yellow ensemble. Shilpa's makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones, glossy lip shade, and smoky kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her radiant avatar. So, what do you think about Shilpa's traditional outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
