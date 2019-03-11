Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Gorgeous Lehenga With Sari-style Drape Has Caught Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us a draping goal again and at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She looked stunning as always in her ensemble, which came from Faabiiana. The actress wore a contemporary attire, which was all things pretty. Let's decode her outfit and look of the night.

Shilpa wore a champagne pink lehenga, which was accentuated by a metallic touch. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless cropped blouse and a flared skirt. The skirt was subtly embellished with silver floral accents, which enhanced her ensemble. Coming to Shilpa's drape, she wore her dupatta in a sari pallu-style and with this she gave her traditional avatar, a unique touch.

She carried an ivory potli bag with her, which was studded with glittery accents and came from Aanchal Sayal's eponymous label. The actress spruced up her look with a neckpiece and cuff, which were crafted out of precious stones. Her jewellery was from Rare Heritage. She also wore a chic ring and delicate studs to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by nude tones. She wore a maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. So, how did you find the style statement of Shilpa Shetty Kundra's? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.