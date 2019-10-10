LMIFWSS20: Shibani Dandekar's Showstopper Attire Was A Hit But A Miss Too

ENGLISH

    Shibani Dandekar set the ramp ablaze for the designer Yogita Kadam on the day two of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. She looked amazing in her attire but there were a few misses too. Yes, we didn't like one element in Shibani Dandekar's fashion statement. So, let's decode her latest showstopper look.

    Shibani pulled off a very dramatic attire confidently. We actually liked her short column dress that featured a plunging neckline and intricate embellishments on the bodice. The attire was geometrically-patterned and seemed rather unique to us. Her blue-toned ensemble seemed ideal as party wear but what we didn't like about her ensemble was the long tulle ruffled cape. The cape totally stole the thunder of Shibani Dandekar's dress and didn't seem to blend well with her ensemble. Adding to that, we didn't like the choice of sandals either. The nude-toned sandals didn't complement her attire much.

    However, we loved her accessories, which consisted of a dazzling finger ring and statement chandelier danglers. The makeup was glossy-toned with pink lip shade and winged eye liner. The retro ponytail hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Shibani Dandekar's showstopper avatar? Do you agree with us? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
