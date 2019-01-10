Shibani Dandekar's White Outfit Is A Lot About Knots And Folds

Shibani Dandekar oozed style and understated glamour last night, as she was spotted at a party. She wore an interesting outfit, which clearly came alive with folds and drapes. What made the attire particularly appealing to us was that it broke the definitions. One couldn't put this ensemble in a box. It was fusion wear and not limited to a specific geographical border.

Her attire was full-sleeved, sharply V-necked, featured a structured bodice, and a knotted asymmetrical bottom. Androgynous was one way of looking at her outfit that was marked by sharp pleats. Shibani's ensemble was intriguing and made for fabulous party wear. It was an outfit meant for those who wanted to look beyond the basics.

Farhan Akhtar enjoys Birthday Celebration with GF Shibani Dandekar; Watch video | Boldsky

She colour-blocked her outfit with statement sandals, which were enhanced by serpentine straps. Shibani's oxblood sling bag was worth noticing too. It was as classy as the outfit she donned for the evening party. The neckpiece was delicate and had a boho touch. This simple piece elevated her style quotient. The makeup was a cross between nude and dewy. She highlighted her look with a glossy pink lip shade. The tresses were toward the messy side but the hairdo totally complemented her attire. So, how did you find Shibani Dandekar's outfit? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.