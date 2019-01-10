ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Shibani Dandekar's White Outfit Is A Lot About Knots And Folds

By
Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar oozed style and understated glamour last night, as she was spotted at a party. She wore an interesting outfit, which clearly came alive with folds and drapes. What made the attire particularly appealing to us was that it broke the definitions. One couldn't put this ensemble in a box. It was fusion wear and not limited to a specific geographical border.

Shibani Dandekar Anusha Dandekar

Her attire was full-sleeved, sharply V-necked, featured a structured bodice, and a knotted asymmetrical bottom. Androgynous was one way of looking at her outfit that was marked by sharp pleats. Shibani's ensemble was intriguing and made for fabulous party wear. It was an outfit meant for those who wanted to look beyond the basics.

Shibani Dandekar Fashion
Farhan Akhtar enjoys Birthday Celebration with GF Shibani Dandekar; Watch video | Boldsky

She colour-blocked her outfit with statement sandals, which were enhanced by serpentine straps. Shibani's oxblood sling bag was worth noticing too. It was as classy as the outfit she donned for the evening party. The neckpiece was delicate and had a boho touch. This simple piece elevated her style quotient. The makeup was a cross between nude and dewy. She highlighted her look with a glossy pink lip shade. The tresses were toward the messy side but the hairdo totally complemented her attire. So, how did you find Shibani Dandekar's outfit? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue