LFW W/F 2019 Day One: Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Make A Vibrant Floral Splash Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

B-town couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also sashayed down the ramp together for the first time. The celeb couple graced the ramp for designer, Payal Singhal, who presented the collection that celebrated flora. Farhan and Shibani looked awesome together in their floral traditional outfits. Let's decode their ensembles and looks.

So, Farhan Akhtar wore a half-sleeved structured jacket and teamed it with trousers and a matching stole. His attire was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns, which totally gave us a festive feel. Surprisingly, Farhan Akhtar paired his ensemble with sports shoes, which we believe is going to set some interesting trends. Well, that was for sure, an unusual choice and such a teaming is not quite everybody's shot of whiskey.

Shibani Dandekar wore separates to accentuate her look. She wore a structured bralet and teamed it with a voluminous panelled skirt and complementing tassle jacket. Her beige-hued ensemble came alive with blue and pink floral accents. Her makeup was light with a pink lip shade and dewy notes but her curly tresses with a high bun absolutely amazed us and gave her look a boho vibe.

