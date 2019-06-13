Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Niece, Sharmin Segal Woos In Pastel Ethnic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal is all set to make her film debut with her uncle's movie, 'Malaal'. The budding actress is quite a fashionista and she has particularly wooed us with her traditional outfits. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress gave us understated outfits, which we found so inspirational and perfect for day wedding occasions. Her latest ensemble was by Anita Dongre but she also wore another stunning attire by Sabyasachi, a couple of weeks ago. Let's decode her outfits and looks.

In Anita Dongre

So, Sharmin's latest outfit for the song launch event of her movie was by Anita Dongre. She looked gorgeous in her attire, which was a sharara set and dipped in a powder blue hue. Her attire consisted of a full-sleeved short kurta and the complementing flared bottoms. Her kurta was elaborated by intricate floral embroidery and she also draped a dupatta to notch up her avatar. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings, which came from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. The make-up was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and a baby pink lip shade. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Sharmin was a vision to behold.

In Sabyasachi

Just a few weeks ago, for the trailer launch of her debut movie, Sharmin sported an exquisite green ensemble, which was designed by Sabyasachi. Her attire was accentuated by shades of green, and her short kurta featured intricate motifs in gold and the flared bottoms were detailed with meticulous floral accents in gold. She teamed her attire with a sheer dupatta that was detailed with stunning border. Her chic jewellery came from Anmol. The make-up was nude-toned with a minty pink lip shade. The wavy tresses completed her on-duty avatar.

So, which ensemble of Sharmin Segal's did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.