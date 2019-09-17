IIFA Rocks 2019: Radhika Apte Brings Out Her Inner Spunk With This Bold Jumpsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Radhika Apte, who just took to her Instagram account to announce her role in the International drama series, Shantaram (based on a bestselling novel), graced the IIFA Rocks 2019 green carpet last night with co-host Ali Fazal. Her attire of the night was a jumpsuit by Nikhil Thampi and no, it was not an ideal wear for the faint-hearted. So, let's decode her ensemble and find out what we loved about her look.

So, her plunging neckline gunmetal graphic jumpsuit by the designer featured sharp slits, which added to the bold effect. Radhika Apte's attire was structured and enhanced by silver hue. It was a sassy attire that was notched up by golden semicolon metallic accent at the centre. Well, with this, we thought this attire was definitely made for grammar nazis. Her attire was also detailed with golden side buttons on her sleeves. This number would have intimidated even the seasoned fashionistas but the Andhadhun actress carried it with a lot of aplomb.

Well, not just her attire, we also couldn't take our eyes off her earrings. Her geometrical nature-inspired earrings absolutely elevated her look and added to the spunk. Her makeup game was impressive too. Radhika's look was spruced up by impeccably-applied winged eyeliner, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. The makeup was basically nude-toned with a whiff of bronzer. The neat hairdo completed her classy avatar.

The actress looked amazing. So, what do you think about Radhika Apte's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.