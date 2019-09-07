On Radhika Apte's Birthday, Her Five Stunning Modern Traditional Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Radhika Apte is among the finest actors in the Indian film industry. Her acting prowess has earned her roles in films and web series such as Andhadhun, Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Ghoul, and more. While, we are sure that she has a lot of movies and shows on her palette, we are also sure of the fact that her fashion game is just amazing. Radhika's fashion sensibility is diverse and she can slay any given look. Be it a casual sweater dress or a dreamy lehenga, Radhika Apte has an impeccable wardrobe. Born on 7th September 1985, today is Radhika Apte's birthday and we are going to talk about her traditional outfits, which we feel are more in tune with contemporary sensibilities.

Radhika Apte's Black Sari

The actress made heads turn with her very smart black-hued sari at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. Designed by Sunaina Khera, her sari was modern and understated. With her neatly-draped sari, she not only gave us sari goals but also taught us that elegance is in simplicity. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless embellished blouse and pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. The styling was meticulously done with a sleek diamond neckpiece and drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and the impeccable bun suited her look.

Radhika Apte's Nature-Inspired Lehenga

Radhika Apte is also one of the most popular celebrity showstoppers. She has given us a number of showstopper looks but the traditional attire, which caught our attention the most was the one she wore for The Wedding Junction show. Radhika walked the ramp for the label, Āroka and looked straight out of a fairytale. Her royal blue-hued lehenga had a whiff of idealism with embellished leaf patterns and white dove birds adorned on the hem of her flared skirt. She covered her head with a complementing sheer dupatta and her styling was minimally done. The red lip shade dominated her makeup. With this attire, Radhika Apte gave lehenga ideas to brides, who want to take a break from the routine wedding outfits.

Radhika Apte In A Bright Yellow Sari

Not the one to shy away from vibrant hues, Radhika Apte showed us her modern ethnic side with this bright yellow sari. Her sari was designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and it was one of the prettiest numbers ever. The Padman actress wore an impeccably-draped sari, which was subtly sequinned and she teamed it with a textured yellow blouse that was notched up by meticulous mirror work. Her gorgeous jhumkis came from Goenka India. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, a magenta pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The neat hairdo rounded out her look.

Radhika Apte In A Shimmery Lehenga

Radhika Apte wowed us in this sky blue lehenga, which was from Kalki fashion. She wore this beautiful attire for a Kalki x Tanya Ghavri event. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless corset blouse and a voluminous skirt. Her attire was also given a dramatic touch with a floor-length sheer cape that enhanced her attire. Radhika's ensemble was intricately embellished with glittering floral accents and we also saw organza layers in her attire. She wore classy studs and rings to up her look. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and light kohl. The middle-parted bun wrapped up her avatar.

Radhika Apte In A Festive Wear

Recently, Radhika Apte has also turned muse for Ritu Kumar. For one of the designer's Festive Winter'19 photoshoots, Radhika was dressed in an interesting ensemble from the collection. She wore a sharp neckline kurta that featured half sleeves and flared hem. She teamed it with draped bottoms and a wind-swept dupatta that was coiled around her neck. Her attire was accentuated by rich floral accents and multi-hued intricate details. She accessorised her look with delicate studs. The makeup was nude-toned with a maroon lip shade and the middle-parted bun completed her look.

So, which ethnic outfit of Radhika Apte's did you like the most? Let us know that. Happy Birthday, Radhika Apte!