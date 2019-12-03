Shanaya Kapoor Marks Her Debut At The Le Bal Des Débutantes Paris 2019 In A Princessy Red Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From Sonam to Janhvi, the entire Kapoor clan have been creating fashion trends. They are one of the most fashionable families in the Bollywood industry, who have been making heads turn with their spectacular fashion sense. The latest member from the Kapoor family, who wowed us was Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya has made her debut as an Assistant Director in sister, Janhvi Kapoor's movie, The Kargil Girl and she has definitely been stealing the attention with her gorgeous outfits.

Recently, dressed in a princess-like red gown, Shanaya made a stunning debut at the prestigious, Le Bal Des Débutantes Paris 2019. The special moment was shared by proud parents, Sanjay and Maheep, who took to their respective social media accounts to share the pictures of their lovely daughter from the event. Shanaya looked extremely pretty and won the internet with her dazzling look. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

Shanaya Kapoor donned a strapless and backless V-shaped plunging neckline floor-length stunning red gown. Her gown was accentuated by intricate embroidery and featured multi-layered heavy ruffles. The budding fashionista accessorised her look with a pretty pair of silver-toned earrings and rings. Shanaya left her side-parted sleek tresses loose and slightly curled the ends, which went well with her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

We really found Shanaya Kapoor adorable in her red Cinderella gown. What do you think about her attire? Do let us know in the comment section.

Congratulations Shanaya Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Shanaya Kapoor