Vidya Balan Teams Her Jamdani Saree With A Kanjivaram Blouse And We Absolutely Love This Pairing Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan's saree took an exquisite turn with this latest saree of hers. For an e-interview, the actress draped a gorgeous saree and her styling was done beautifully by Who Wore What When. Vidya's jewellery game was also strong and with this saree of hers, the Shakuntala Devi actress gave us a saree goal for the festive occasions and wedding events. We have decoded this saree of hers for you.

So, the actress wore ivory and gold saree, which came from the label, Biswa Bangla and her saree was designed by master weaver Shri Amulya Basak. The saree was also crafted for Amazon Karigar. It was a Jamdani saree that was accentuated by subtle floral patterns. The saree was enhanced by a soft golden-toned border and she paired it with a blazing golden half-sleeved blouse, which was meticulously patterned and designed by Gaurang Shah. While her saree was Jamdani, her blouse was Kanjivaram.

Apart from her gorgeous regal saree, her jewellery also caught our attention. The actress sported a stunning gold and gemstone neckpiece, which went well with her saree. She also wore floral-cut gold earrings to accentuate her look. Vidya Balan's jewellery came from the label, Joolry. The makeup was highlighted by matte nudish-pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The cheekbones were contoured and the middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Vidya Balan looked amazing in her saree. What do you think about her saree look? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Who Wore What When