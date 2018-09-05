Shah Rukh Khan V/S Salman Khan: Whose Formal Suit Was More Classic?

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan once again came together and created a special moment. They looked awesome together and gave many discerning men formal wear goals. Yes, they did keep alive the glamorous quotient and had ladies falling head over heels in love with them. While Salman opted for a classic look, Shah Rukh went for a more old-school look.

Coming to Salman Khan, he donned a dark coloured suit and we thought he looked just amazing. Salman sported a formal shirt dipped in an earthy hue. He teamed it with a crisp black-hued jacket, which was collared. He complemented his shirt and jacket with matching pants and formal shoes. Salman's jacket also had a pocket square and he accessorised his look with metallic bracelet, which notched up his look.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, sported a timeless white shirt, which was tailored to perfection and he paired his white shirt with a full-sleeved brown coat. His jacket was a departure from the typical black and blue colours, and he gave us a long-forgotten hue to think about. He teamed his jacket and shirt with dark-hued pants and a brown belt.

They both looked fabulous. But whose look you found more amazing? Let us know in the comment section.