Shah Rukh Khan And Kapoor-Khan Ladies Surprised Us With Their Drop-Dead Gorgeous And Elegant Looks

Shah Rukh Khan just posted a picture on his Instagram page, which has taken the internet by storm. The actor updated an image with the three elegant ladies from the Hindi cinema. Yes, the actor posed with the three elegant ladies from Kapoor-Khan khaandaan- Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

The four stunning actors came together for a photoshoot for Lux and looked utterly gorgeous. They wore resplendent attires and we couldn't stop looking at them. While Shah Rukh wore a humble formal ensemble, the three ladies were dressed in highly elaborate outfits.

Coming to Shah Rukh, the actor wore an all-black suit, which featured a crisp-collared classic full-sleeved jacket and he teamed it with matching straight-fit pants. His attire also had a complementing pocket square and his effervescent charm rounded off his look.

Sharmila Tagore wore a sari for the shoot and she looked radiant as ever. Her attire was dipped in golden colour and was accentuated by intricately done applique designs. She sported a vintage look, with a collared plain-coloured blouse, layered neckpiece, classy studs, and statement rings. His side-swept bun and a million-dollar smile notched up her timeless avatar.

Karisma's attire was contemporary and she looked like a golden diva in it. Her off-shoulder gown was structural and beautifully hugged her slender frame. It was a meticulously embellished number and Karisma accessorised her look with a golden pendant. Her make up was marked by soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Her messy bun completed her look.

Kareena looked ravishing and like her sister, her look was also modern. She wore a wonderfully sequinned gown that featured a sleeveless bodice and a pencil skirt with a deep side-slit. Her attire was oh-so-hot and accentuated her lithe frame too. Kareena's sleek middle-parted tresses and nude makeup spruced up her look.

Well, for us, it is an unforgettable fashion moment and we absolutely loved their outfits.