Shah Rukh Khan's This Cool Airport Look Made Him A Million Times Hotter

The shutterbugs can't stop clicking the moment Shah Rukh Khan steps out of his home. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport and well, he looked really awesome. He stepped up his casual look and had us falling head over heels in love with him.

The superstar was crazily papped and he didn't seem to mind it much. He looked sporty and cool AF. We totally loved his latest look and it was not only because he looked dapper but his outfit also seemed very comfortable. And travelling is all about comfort, right?

This was Shah Rukh's one of the best airport looks and we really hope our readers are jotting down this kickass airport style goal.

So, he wore a round-neck tee, which was tucked in baggy trousers. His trousers had a denim touch and we really want something like that in our closet. Also, his oversized and unbuttoned jacket not only kept him warm but made him look notches sexier. After all, the mega star was returning after holidaying in Europe.

Shah Rukh completed his look with black and white sports shoes, black frames, and a grey beanie. Well, we had our #ootd. What do you all think about his look? Wasn't he just awesome as always?