Sara Ali Khan Wins Us With Her Sassy Outfit And Her Blue Eye Shadow Has Internet On Fire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It seems Sara Ali Khan loves the colour blue. The actress again flaunted blue colour and her ensemble. The Kedarnath actress captioned her picture as, 'Back to Blue'. Posed confidently in the ocean, Sara Ali Khan looked sassy. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Sara Ali Khan wore a cropped white top and denim shorts. Her top was accentuated by pink and yellow graphic prints. It was a chic t-shirt and paired it with denim hot pants. Her white-hued crop top was round-necked and she accessorised her look with a pair of statement frames that featured heart shape cut. But the main highlight of her look was the blue lip shade, which totally caught our attention. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.

However, this is not for the first time Sara Ali Khan wore a blue eye shadow. The diva also notched up her look with a blue eye shadow recently. She wore a pink swimwear and blue-hued animal-inspired jewellery. For a Puma Ad too, where she sported a Puma crop top with purple bottoms, she sported inverted blue eyeliner. She had an ice cream cone in her hand and the middle-parted partly-tied highlighted tresses completed her look.