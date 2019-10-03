Just In
Siblings, Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Photoshoot Is Not Awesome At All
Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan came together for a photoshoot for the Hello! Magazine. Their photoshoot was largely underwhelming and seemed unnatural. The siblings played muse to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and this was a festive issue. So, let's talk about their photoshoot, which failed to wow us.
First time ever: Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan play muse to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in our festive issue and talk about their bond, legacy and life ahead
Firstly, some of the outfits didn't suit the duo. For instance, Sara Ali Khan's ivory attire with pearl-encrusted neckline didn't do anything to enhance her look. On the top of it, the puffed copper tresses didn't add to her charming personality. We understand it is a festive issue but Sara's embellished beige lehenga hardly looked festive and uninspiring. It seemed more like a bridal number. However, more than the attire, the background props made the whole effect disappointing. The intricately-done maroon sofa with brown drapes didn't seem to do justice to the richness of Sara's attire.
A Class Apart: Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan HELLO! Presents the Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother, the dashing Ibrahim Ali Khan as the brother-sister duo participate in their first-ever magazine shoot together. The festivities just got bigger!
'That kind of thinking is anachronistic. Monarchy in our country ended with independence. I don't believe in that at all. I actually find it quite ridiculous to be honest. I haven't grown up like that. I have grown up as a normal girl in Juhu... I am my father's princess and my mother's princess because I am their baby girl. Even if I was born anywhere else, I would be their princess' — Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)
'The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that's perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it's over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot' — Ibrahim Ali Khan
Even Sara Ali Khan's red hand fan-inspired sari look seemed mismatched with that background. Her black attire with golden motifs was actually nice and festive but then that windows background was not what she needed. Ibrahim's ensembles, on the contrary, were vibrant and didn't match with the vibe of her sister's outfits. The colourful pants, golden trousers, and blingy jacket might have fit the festive checklist but didn't seem very classy. On the other hand, the subtly-done ivory attire were more wedding wear. The photoshoot didn't bring out the bond of brother and sister beautifully and moreover, we saw some underlying tones of intense photoshoot, don't you think so too?
'When my father got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewellery and saying which jhumkas should I wear? She called Abu and Sandeep and said, 'Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga'' — Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)
'Sara is a very God-loving child and has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that's really commendable.' 'Ibrahim is the "old soul" in our home. He's kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He's gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings. But, the one problem I have with them is that they are both extremely messy and untidy!' — Amrita Singh
HELLO! Presents the Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) and her brother, the dashing Ibrahim Ali Khan as the brother-sister duo participate in their first-ever magazine shoot together. The festivities just got bigger!
However, this photoshoot was a bummer. What is your opinion on Sara and Ibrahim's photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.