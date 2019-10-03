ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Siblings, Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Photoshoot Is Not Awesome At All

    By
    |

    Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan came together for a photoshoot for the Hello! Magazine. Their photoshoot was largely underwhelming and seemed unnatural. The siblings played muse to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and this was a festive issue. So, let's talk about their photoshoot, which failed to wow us.

    View this post on Instagram

    First time ever: Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan play muse to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in our festive issue and talk about their bond, legacy and life ahead Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue

    A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

    Firstly, some of the outfits didn't suit the duo. For instance, Sara Ali Khan's ivory attire with pearl-encrusted neckline didn't do anything to enhance her look. On the top of it, the puffed copper tresses didn't add to her charming personality. We understand it is a festive issue but Sara's embellished beige lehenga hardly looked festive and uninspiring. It seemed more like a bridal number. However, more than the attire, the background props made the whole effect disappointing. The intricately-done maroon sofa with brown drapes didn't seem to do justice to the richness of Sara's attire.

    View this post on Instagram

    A Class Apart: Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan HELLO! Presents the Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother, the dashing Ibrahim Ali Khan as the brother-sister duo participate in their first-ever magazine shoot together. The festivities just got bigger! Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue

    A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

    View this post on Instagram

    ‘That kind of thinking is anachronistic. Monarchy in our country ended with independence. I don’t believe in that at all. I actually find it quite ridiculous to be honest. I haven’t grown up like that. I have grown up as a normal girl in Juhu... I am my father’s princess and my mother’s princess because I am their baby girl. Even if I was born anywhere else, I would be their princess’ — Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue

    A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

    View this post on Instagram

    ‘The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot’ — Ibrahim Ali Khan Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue

    A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

    Even Sara Ali Khan's red hand fan-inspired sari look seemed mismatched with that background. Her black attire with golden motifs was actually nice and festive but then that windows background was not what she needed. Ibrahim's ensembles, on the contrary, were vibrant and didn't match with the vibe of her sister's outfits. The colourful pants, golden trousers, and blingy jacket might have fit the festive checklist but didn't seem very classy. On the other hand, the subtly-done ivory attire were more wedding wear. The photoshoot didn't bring out the bond of brother and sister beautifully and moreover, we saw some underlying tones of intense photoshoot, don't you think so too?

    View this post on Instagram

    ‘When my father got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewellery and saying which jhumkas should I wear? She called Abu and Sandeep and said, ‘Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga’’ — Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue

    A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

    View this post on Instagram

    ‘Sara is a very God-loving child and has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.’ ‘Ibrahim is the “old soul” in our home. He’s kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He’s gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings. But, the one problem I have with them is that they are both extremely messy and untidy!’ — Amrita Singh Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue

    A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

    View this post on Instagram

    HELLO! Presents the Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) and her brother, the dashing Ibrahim Ali Khan as the brother-sister duo participate in their first-ever magazine shoot together. The festivities just got bigger! Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue

    A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

    However, this photoshoot was a bummer. What is your opinion on Sara and Ibrahim's photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More SARA ALI KHAN News

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue