Siblings, Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Photoshoot Is Not Awesome At All Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan came together for a photoshoot for the Hello! Magazine. Their photoshoot was largely underwhelming and seemed unnatural. The siblings played muse to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and this was a festive issue. So, let's talk about their photoshoot, which failed to wow us.

Firstly, some of the outfits didn't suit the duo. For instance, Sara Ali Khan's ivory attire with pearl-encrusted neckline didn't do anything to enhance her look. On the top of it, the puffed copper tresses didn't add to her charming personality. We understand it is a festive issue but Sara's embellished beige lehenga hardly looked festive and uninspiring. It seemed more like a bridal number. However, more than the attire, the background props made the whole effect disappointing. The intricately-done maroon sofa with brown drapes didn't seem to do justice to the richness of Sara's attire.

Even Sara Ali Khan's red hand fan-inspired sari look seemed mismatched with that background. Her black attire with golden motifs was actually nice and festive but then that windows background was not what she needed. Ibrahim's ensembles, on the contrary, were vibrant and didn't match with the vibe of her sister's outfits. The colourful pants, golden trousers, and blingy jacket might have fit the festive checklist but didn't seem very classy. On the other hand, the subtly-done ivory attire were more wedding wear. The photoshoot didn't bring out the bond of brother and sister beautifully and moreover, we saw some underlying tones of intense photoshoot, don't you think so too?

However, this photoshoot was a bummer. What is your opinion on Sara and Ibrahim's photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.