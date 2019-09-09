Just In
Sara Ali Khan's Latest Photoshoot Shows Us Her Many Avatars And Diverse Fashion Sensibility
Of late, Sara Ali Khan has been gracing a number leading magazine covers. The Kedarnath actress recently appeared on the Elle India September 2019 cover and we thought the shoot captured her many avatars. From her glam look to laidback avatar, Sara's photoshoot showed us her diverse ensembles. The cover seemed contemplative as well and we have decoded Sara Ali Khan's outfits and looks for you.
Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @tarun_khiwal Styling: @malini_banerji (@alexandermcqueen Art direction: @prashish_moore Writer: @nevillebhandara Hair: @danielcbauer Makeup: @namratasoni Production: @p.productions_
Sara Ali Khan's Abstract Dress
Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous as ever in her abstract dress, which she wore for the cover image. Her dress was in tune with modern sensibilities and she looked glamourous in it. It was a structured number, accentuated by geometric cuts and patterned designs. The pink, silver, and black patterns in her dress were eye-catching. The dress was cinched at the waist by a black statement belt. Her look was accessorised by a statement ring and complementing bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and the brown wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
Did you ever stop to think, and forget to start again? — Winnie the Pooh
Sara Ali Khan's Muted-Toned Number
Posed in a reflective mood, this picture of Sara Ali Khan's was so Instagram-worthy. She paired her high-neck maroon sweater with a skirt. Her sweater was full-sleeved and seemed ideal for the coming autumn season. While the sweater was plain-hued, her skirt was brightly lit-up by multi-hued patterned accents. It was a vibrant skirt and absolutely contrasted her sweater. Sara gave us a solid fashion goal here.
Girl Rising. @saraalikhan95 fronts our third September cover. . On @saraalikhan95: Knit jumper, denim skirt; both @benetton. Leather boots, @jimmychoo. . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @tarun_khiwal Styling: @malini_banerji Art direction: @prashish_moore Hair: @danielcbauer Makeup: @namratasoni Writer: @nevillebhandara Production: @p.productions_
Sara Ali Khan's Green Hoodie Dress
Well, Sara Ali Khan also gave us a winter dress goal with this green hoodie dress. It was a simple dress and had an athleisure touch. Her dress was accentuated by eye-catching patterns and had pockets, which added to the comfort quotient. The dress was also marked by blue and white-striped border. It was a smart dress that she paired with white pointed boots. Her makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade. The sleek tresses wrapped up her avatar.
Which book-to-movie adaptation would our September cover star and avid reader @saraalikhan95 like to star in? "Anything from Indian history that Sanjay Leela Bhansali decides to direct," she says. . On @saraalikhan95: Silk and chiffon shirt, taffeta skirt; both @blumarine. Suede boots, @stuartweitzman. . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @tarun_khiwal Styling: @malini_banerji Art direction: @prashish_moore Hair: @danielcbauer Makeup: @namratasoni Writer: @nevillebhandara Production: @p.productions_
Sara Ali Khan's Floral Attire
Her patterned dress also absolutely caught our attention. Sara's dress was high-neck and marked by full puffed sleeves. The dress was structured with flared and sharply-pleated hem. Sara Ali Khan's dress seemed perfect for light parties and was adorned with rose patterns. She paired it with black thigh-high boots, which upped her look. The makeup was nude-toned with a smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The sleek tresses wrapped up her avatar.
The knowledge that makes us cherish innocence makes innocence unattainable.
Sara Ali Khan's Casual Outfit
This number of Sara Ali Khan's was the most relatable. She looked casual and so off-duty in this ensemble, which seemed ideal for Sundays. Her attire consisted of a black top and she paired it with a pair of black pyjamas that was notched up by yellow floral prints. Posed comfortably on the yellow chair, Sara looked amazing. Her makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the side-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, which outfit of Sara Ali Khan's did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.