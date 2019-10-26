Just In
- 16 min ago Diwali 2019: Taapsee Pannu And Other Divas Will Inspire You To Look Your Ethnic Best For Diwali Bash
-
- 1 hr ago Diwali 2019: Last Minute Celen-Inspired Ethnic Outfits For Men
- 1 hr ago Instagrams Beauty Trends Of The Week: Kalki Koechlin, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela & Raveena Tandon
- 2 hrs ago Heat Intolerance: Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Treatment And Prevention
Don't Miss
- News Howrah station vandalised by passengers due to late arrival of train
- Technology Realme C2 Update Starts Rolling Out In India: Changelog, Bug Fixes And More
- Sports Bangladesh Cricket Board may take legal action against Shakib al Hasan ahead of India tour
- Movies Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Paridhi Sharma And Others Send Out Diwali Wishes
- Finance All You Need To Know About Investing In Silver Coins For The Long Term
- Automobiles Jaguar Land Rover Discount Offers: Festive Benefits Available Across Models
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra During Winter
- Education 7 Facts Students Should Know About National Ayurveda Day
Sara Ali Khan, Kajol Devgan, And Kriti Sanon Gave Us Diwali Sari Goals But Who Looked The Best
So, about last night, a number of celebs attended Jackyy Bhagnani's diwali bash. They gave us fashion goals but a few divas also inspired us to wear saris. The actresses, who draped saris for the bash were Sara Ali Khan, Kajol Devgan, and Kriti Sanon. They looked a class apart in their saris and we can't wait to decode their looks for you.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is usually spotted in her chikankari suits but this time, she surprised us with her sari look. The Kedarnath actress draped a yellow bandhani sari and teamed it with a bright pink colour blouse that was adorned with golden motifs. She carried a bright pink potli bag with her and paired her sari attire with patterned pink juttis. Sara accessorised her look with golden glass bangles. Her makeup was dewy with pink lip shade, a tiny pink bindi, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted streaked tresses elevated her look.
Kajol Devgan
Kajol wore a royal blue sari and her styling was done to perfection. The seasoned actress wore a sari that was plain-hued but accentuated by an embellished golden drape that had sheer accents. The blouse was spaghetti-strapped and went well with her sari. Kajol notched up her look with golden jhumkis and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her gorgeous avatar.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon wore a very resort-wear like sari but she looked lovely and gave us fuss-free goals. Her sari was dipped in an orange hue and was designed by Monisha Jaising. The sari was enhanced by white and green floral accents and she teamed her sari attire with an embellished corset blouse. She paired her sari with Kolhapuri sandals by Aprajita Toor and upped her look with elaborate earrings. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.
According to us, Sara Ali Khan looked the best. Who do you think looked the most awesome and are you inspired to drape a sari for Diwali 2019?