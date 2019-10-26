Sara Ali Khan, Kajol Devgan, And Kriti Sanon Gave Us Diwali Sari Goals But Who Looked The Best Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, about last night, a number of celebs attended Jackyy Bhagnani's diwali bash. They gave us fashion goals but a few divas also inspired us to wear saris. The actresses, who draped saris for the bash were Sara Ali Khan, Kajol Devgan, and Kriti Sanon. They looked a class apart in their saris and we can't wait to decode their looks for you.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is usually spotted in her chikankari suits but this time, she surprised us with her sari look. The Kedarnath actress draped a yellow bandhani sari and teamed it with a bright pink colour blouse that was adorned with golden motifs. She carried a bright pink potli bag with her and paired her sari attire with patterned pink juttis. Sara accessorised her look with golden glass bangles. Her makeup was dewy with pink lip shade, a tiny pink bindi, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted streaked tresses elevated her look.

Kajol Devgan

Kajol wore a royal blue sari and her styling was done to perfection. The seasoned actress wore a sari that was plain-hued but accentuated by an embellished golden drape that had sheer accents. The blouse was spaghetti-strapped and went well with her sari. Kajol notched up her look with golden jhumkis and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her gorgeous avatar.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore a very resort-wear like sari but she looked lovely and gave us fuss-free goals. Her sari was dipped in an orange hue and was designed by Monisha Jaising. The sari was enhanced by white and green floral accents and she teamed her sari attire with an embellished corset blouse. She paired her sari with Kolhapuri sandals by Aprajita Toor and upped her look with elaborate earrings. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

According to us, Sara Ali Khan looked the best. Who do you think looked the most awesome and are you inspired to drape a sari for Diwali 2019?