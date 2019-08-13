Just In
Sara Ali Khan Sports An Ethnic White Suit For Her Birthday Celebrations In Thailand
Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday yesterday with Kartik Aaryan, Amrita Singh, and Varun Dhawan and Coolie No.1 team. The actress is currently in Thailand and Kartik Aaryan especially flew down to Bangkok to celebrate Sara's birthday. He took to his Instagram feed to share a picture with Sara on her birthday and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday Princess And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask)." In the pic, Sara Ali Khan was seen sitting next to Kartik Aaryan in a white traditional suit and later she was seen hugging her mother, Amrita Singh in the same suit.
So, with her white suit, she once again gave us a traditional goal and made a strong case for white ethnic ensembles. Sara wore a half-sleeved white suit and paired it with pyjamis. Her suit was intricately done and adorned with beautifully embroidery. She also draped a white dupatta with her suit. The actress looked gorgeous and completed her look with embellished juttis.
Sara Ali Khan's makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade and subtly contoured cheekbones. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Sara looked amazing as ever and beckoned us to don a suit right away. How did you find her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.