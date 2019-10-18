ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sara Ali Khan And Rakul Preet Singh Give Us White Outfit Goals For The Upcoming Party

    By
    |

    Recently, Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh attended the Press Conference of IIFA Awards 2020 in New Delhi, where the two stunning divas made heads turn with their chic outfits. The common factor about the two lovely ladies was that they both donned the same coloured outfit. While Sara looked pretty in a mini dress, on the other hand, Rakul Preet impressed us with her sophisticated jumpsuit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Sara Ali Khan In A White Mini Dress

    So, for the press conference event, Sara Ali Khan opted for an off-shoulder frock style white mini dress, which featured three layers below the bodice. Her pretty dress was accentuated by black polka dots. The Aaj Kal actress completed her look with a pair of contrasting neon orange-hued stilettos. On the accessory part, it was surprising to see Sara making a new trend as she opted for only one piece of earring, which was orange-coloured and looked funky. Sara also painted her nails orange. Sara Ali Khan partly-tied her tresses. She slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohles eyes, pink hued eye shadow, blush, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look. Sara looked adorable and cute in that pretty little dress.

    Rakul Preet Singh In A White Jumpsuit

    Rakul Preet Singh graced the press conference in a stylish white jumpsuit. The bodice of her full-sleeved notched-collar sweetheart neckline jumpsuit was accentuated by black fabric outlining, which gave her attire a smart finished look. Her high-rise loose matching bottoms featured two side pockets. Basically, her jumpsuit looked like a mixture of stylish blazer and pants. The Marjaavaan actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and looked classy. Rakul ditched accessories and upped her look with a messy ponytail. She sharply contoured her T-zone and jawline. Thick brows, soft kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and dark lip shade rounded out her look of the day.

    We absolutely loved the outfits of Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More SARA ALI KHAN News

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue