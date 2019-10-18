Sara Ali Khan And Rakul Preet Singh Give Us White Outfit Goals For The Upcoming Party Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh attended the Press Conference of IIFA Awards 2020 in New Delhi, where the two stunning divas made heads turn with their chic outfits. The common factor about the two lovely ladies was that they both donned the same coloured outfit. While Sara looked pretty in a mini dress, on the other hand, Rakul Preet impressed us with her sophisticated jumpsuit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Sara Ali Khan In A White Mini Dress

So, for the press conference event, Sara Ali Khan opted for an off-shoulder frock style white mini dress, which featured three layers below the bodice. Her pretty dress was accentuated by black polka dots. The Aaj Kal actress completed her look with a pair of contrasting neon orange-hued stilettos. On the accessory part, it was surprising to see Sara making a new trend as she opted for only one piece of earring, which was orange-coloured and looked funky. Sara also painted her nails orange. Sara Ali Khan partly-tied her tresses. She slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohles eyes, pink hued eye shadow, blush, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look. Sara looked adorable and cute in that pretty little dress.

Rakul Preet Singh In A White Jumpsuit

Rakul Preet Singh graced the press conference in a stylish white jumpsuit. The bodice of her full-sleeved notched-collar sweetheart neckline jumpsuit was accentuated by black fabric outlining, which gave her attire a smart finished look. Her high-rise loose matching bottoms featured two side pockets. Basically, her jumpsuit looked like a mixture of stylish blazer and pants. The Marjaavaan actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and looked classy. Rakul ditched accessories and upped her look with a messy ponytail. She sharply contoured her T-zone and jawline. Thick brows, soft kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and dark lip shade rounded out her look of the day.

We absolutely loved the outfits of Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.