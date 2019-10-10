Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan's Fabulous Cover Shoot Outfits Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been one of our favourites not only because of her amazing acting prowess but also because of her stunning fashion sense. Be it casual events or a magazine's shoot, the actress leaves us speechless with her big fashion moments. Recently, Kareena Kapoor turned the cover girl for Elle India magazine's October issue, where she wowed us with her glamourous polyester dress.

On the other hand, her husband Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan also did a cover photoshoot for GQ India's The Aqua Issue and raised the temperature in a coat dress.

So, let's take a close look at the outfits of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan and find what Khan stars had in store for this stunning photoshoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Polyester Dress

For Elle India's cover shoot, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a strapless floor-sweeping golden polyester dress by Toni Maticevski. Styled by Malini Banerji, her glamourous gown had cinched waist,which added structure to her attire. The actress accessorised her look with a pink-gold and diamond Bvlgari necklace while the diamond ring upped her look. The Jab We Met actress left her pulled-back messy tresses loose. Bebo sharply contoured her jawline and cheekbones. She spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. With her shoot, Kareena Kapoor easily proved that she is one of the most stunning divas in the Bollywood industry.

Sara Ali Khan In A Coat Dress

For the GQ India's photoshoot, Sara Ali Khan wore a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline double breasted black-skirted coat by Louis Vuitton. She pulled off the collar of her coat in an off-shoulder style. The Kedarnath actress teamed her dress with a statement belt, which added structure to her attire. Sara ditched accessories and instead painted her nails black that matched with her outfit. She pulled back her braided tresses into an amazing hairdo. Sara Ali Khan contoured her jawline, T-zone, and cheekbones. The filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sara definitely impressed us with her gorgeous look.

We really loved the stunning looks and outfits of Kareena and Sara. What do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan's outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.