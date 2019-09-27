Rakul Preet Singh Keeps It Sporty And Tara Sutaria Slays It In An Ethnic Outfit For This Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Student of the Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria and De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh graced the trailer launch of their upcoming movie, Marjaavaan. While one actress kept it strictly western, the other wowed us with a traditional avatar. So, let's find out what Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria wore for the trailer launch event.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently impressed us with her red billowing-sleeved Aadnevik gown at the Vogue Beauty Awards switched to a sporty dress for the trailer launch event. It was a sweater bodycon dress by Asos and seemed perfect for this autumn season. Her tailored full-sleeved dress featured a plunging neckline and was figure-flattering. Rakul Preet's dress was multi-hued and splashed in the shades of red, dark blue, and bottle green. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, we were equally impressed with her Steve Madden red bondage peep-hole sandals, which went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and impeccable eyeliner with nude-toned eye shadow. The wavy tresses upped her stylish avatar.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, who has kickstarted the promotions of her second film, made a strong case for separates. The actress wore an all-white number that was by Gaurav Gupta. Her attire consisted of a spaghetti-strapped structured blouse and a flowy white skirt with sheer accents. Tara paired her lehenga with matching sandals that were from the label, Intoto. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, she notched up her look with elaborate earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She also wore a statement ring. The makeup was marked by highlighted pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and a shiny silver bindi. The middle-parted layered tresses completed her look.

So, whose look and attire did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.