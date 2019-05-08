Summery And Sustainable, Tara Sutaria's Attire Can Make You Feel Happier In An Instant Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Summer and sustainability sounds catchy enough! These two words perfectly describe Tara Sutaria's attire, which she recently wore for the 'Student of the Year 2' promotions. The budding actress sported an Anita Dongre attire, which is a part of the Grassroot initiative. By sporting this ensemble, Tara celebrated the Indian craftsmanship.

Crafted out of linen fabric, Tara's separates consisted of a cropped blouse and flared skirt. Her blouse featured plunging neckline and bell sleeves. It was knotted as well and this blouse was actually not quite easy to pull off. Her skirt was flowy and perfect for summer season. Tara's attire was adorned with hand-embroidered floral accents in blue, which added to the soothing touch.

She colour-blocked her dress with yellow stiletto sandals, which came from Truffle. She accessorised her look with chic earrings from Silver Streak. The makeup was light and natural with a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded on the front and that completed her look. Tara looked as fresh as a daisy. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.