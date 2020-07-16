Sanya Malhotra’s Modern Bridal Look From Ludo Is A Fashion Inspiration For All Soon-To-Be Brides Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the filmmakers could not release the films in the theatre. And now, they are getting released on digital platforms. Every single day, the posters and trailers of different films are being unveiled and doing rounds on the internet. Recently, Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra shared a motion poster of one of her looks from her upcoming film Ludo. Dressed in a beautiful bridal attire, the diva looked phenomenal as ever. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, in the motion look poster, Sanya Malhotra was seen decked up in a beautiful dark-red bridal attire. Since, the picture was cropped, we could only see her half outfit and according to us, she was sporting a lehenga. She donned a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline choli, which was accentuated by heavy golden embellished patterns. The actress draped a red sheer dupatta around her bodice. Her dupatta featured embellished border. She accessorised her look with a pretty maang tikka, bangles, and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Sanya sported black round reflectors and looked like a modern bride. She tied her heavy curly tresses into a hairdo and looked gorgeous.

We really liked this bridal look of Sanya Malhotra and we cant's wait for the film to release. Apart from Sanya, the film will also star Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, do not forget to tell us your thoughts on this look of Sanya Malhotra.

Pic Credits: Sanya Malhotra