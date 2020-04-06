ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sanya Malhotra And Anusha Dandekar Have Cute And Sporty Fashion Goals For Us

    By
    |

    Sanya Malhotra and Anusha Dandekar were the latest celebs to give us fashion goals, which we could so easily ace at home. They absolutely slayed it in style and while Anusha flaunted an athleisure style, Sanya wore cute separates. So, let's decode their looks for some much-needed fashion inspiration.

    Sanya Malhotra's Cute Look

    The Badhaai Ho actress, Sanya Malhotra recently played with classics and beckoned us to dress up at home. She wore a simple white cotton top that was subtly-done and knotted at the front. Her top was half-sleeved and she paired it with blue denim shorts and a classy brown belt. Sanya kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was natural and light with pink lip shade. She upped her look with a printed hairband and the curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Anusha Dandekar's Sporty Look

    Anusha Dandekar gave a party fashion goal to girls, who don't want any frills and fancies. Her attire was towards the sporty side. She teamed her spaghetti-sleeved black crop top with matching tights. The VJ spruced up her look with a silver short jacket that we thought absolutely added to the sassy-quotient. She paired her ensemble with silver sandals. The makeup was light and the curly highlighted tresses completed her look.

    So, whose attire and avatar did you like the most? Let us know that.

    More SANYA MALHOTRA News

    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue