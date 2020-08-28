Sanjana Sanghi’s Black Outfits Will Make You Want To Up Your Party And Formal Wear Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sanjana Sanghi has been giving press interviews for the movie, Dil Bechara. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, she exuded confidence in her two black outfits. With her outfits, the actress upped her fashion game and we have her two outfits for you. While we felt one of her ensembles made for awesome party wear, the other seemed like ideal formal wear. So, let's decode her outfits and looks.

Sanjana Sanghi's Black Dress

Sanjana Sanghi wore a gorgeous black dress, which came from Label Ritu Kumar. Her sheer black-hued lace dress was short and structured with long billowing sleeves. The dress featured lace accents and dotted patterns. It was also highlighted by embellished tones and the dress was also belted. She paired her panelled dress with a pair of black-hued ankle-length boots. She accessorised her look with a pair of oxidised silver jhumkis and a ring, which came from Tribe Amrapali. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade and impeccably-applied eyeliner with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted braided tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sanjana Sanghi's Dress And Black Striped Jacket

The actress also looked amazing in her floral dress that was asymmetrical and dark-hued with light pink floral accents. It was gorgeous wear and she teamed it with a full-sleeved black and white striped long jacket that absolutely accentuated her stylish avatar. Her dress came from the label April and she paired her ensemble with black boots. Her look was enhanced by an intricately-done choker that came from the label, And Noor. The ring was from Tribe Amrapali and her makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted braided tresses completed her look.

So, which attire and look of Sanjana Sanghi's did you like more? Let us know that.