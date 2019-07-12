Sania Mirza Has Some Very Simple Power Dressing Outfit Ideas For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The power dressing cannot be stereotyped and we are completely against the stereotypes attached to it. However, power dressing can be felt. Be it your floral sari or a frilly skirt, any outfit can become a power dress provided it exudes that power. Power dressing is mostly reflected when you wear an outfit like you own it. Indian tennis sensation, Sania Mirza made us feel that. Wimbledon has all our attention and Sania Mirza has been appearing on the show, Match Point on Star Sports as an expert Wimbledon 2019 analyst. And her Match Point outfits are impressive. What we also felt was that her recent fashion game is a lot less influenced by Bollywood, even though she has some good friends from the industry. Styled by her sister, Anam Mirza, her ensembles are quite easy to ace. Let's decode her outfits and the looks.

Animal-Inspired Outfit

With this skirt and top combination, Sania Mirza not only inspired us stylishly but also showed us that power dressing is beyond pantsuits. She wore an Éclat attire that consisted of an animal print tie top and overlay mesh skirt. She also paired it with white pointed heels and accessorised her look with hoops. The make-up was enhanced by a pink lip shade and she made a ponytail to complete her look.

Nature-Inspired Outfit

Sania Mirza made a strong case for colour-blocks. She paired her vibrant minty yellow sheer jacket with a silver top and black pants. Her jacket was inspired by nature prints and her ensemble was designed by Aisha Rao. She wore pointed heels to notch up her avatar. The accessorises included statement studs and chic watch. The make-up was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and an impeccable bun.

The Floral-Inspired Outfit

Sania Mirza also showed us that florals are forever and very much fit into power dressing. So, Sabia wore an ensemble from Jodi, which consisted of a white crop top, jacket, and flared pants. Her jackets and pants were dipped in a light pink hue and adorned with floral accents. She paired her ensemble with neon red pumps and accessorised her look with hoops. Sania's lip shade was bright pink and she completed her avatar with partly-tied hairdo.

The Military-Inspired

This particular ensemble of Sania's not only gave us a lesson in contrasts but also made for an ideal office wear. So, Sania paired her orange top with olive green jacket and pants. Her ensemble came from SHÁCHI. She wore pointed sandals and accessorised her look with metallic hoops. Her lip shade was rani pink and she again made a ponytail to spruce up her avatar.

The Grey-Inspired

Sania Mirza looked gorgeous in her grey and black pantsuit. She wore a black top and teamed it with a grey short jacket and matching pants. This attire of hers was again from SHÁCHI. She colour-blocked her look with purple pumps and wore quirky earrings to up her avatar. The make-up was marked by a muted-toned pink lip shade and the ponytail rounded out her avatar.

The Regular Day-Inspired

On some regular day, you would wear something like what Sania Mirza wore. The tennis star wore beige shirt and teamed it with black denims and printed flats. Her ensemble was by Éclat and she wore a rani pink lip shade. The tennis star's wavy tresses completed her on-duty look.

The Ruffles-Inspired

Sania Mirza wore a green top and teamed it with denims. Her green top featured ruffles and was full-sleeved and the denims were pretty regular. Her attire was from SHÁCHI. She wore transparent wedges to up her look and wore hoops. The make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the bun rounded out her avatar.

The Pattern-Inspired

We had been missing a dress for a long time now and Sania didn't disappoint us. She sported an Éclat dress, which was dipped in a purple hue and notched up by abstract patterns. She paired her attire with complementing heels by Aldo. The make-up was dewy with a red lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Quirky-Inspired

The latest ensemble of hers was absolutely fun and totally winter-worthy. She wore a mustard-yellow sweater and paired it with patterned sleeveless long jacket and matching flared pants. The tennis star wore white Gucci sports shoes and accessorised her look with watches and bracelets. The make-up was enhanced by a pink lip shade and soft kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her avatar.

So, which ensemble of Sania's inspired you the most? Let us know that in the comment section.