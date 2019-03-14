Sania Mirza's Yellow Breezy Dress Will Inspire You To Take A Resort Outing Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sania Mirza totally impressed us with her latest fashion statement. She wore a fusion dress for an event in Jaipur and totally gave us resortwear vibes. Her attire was absolutely breezy and flared. She gave us an OOTD. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which had all our attention.

So, Sania wore a collared full-sleeved dress, which was dipped in a yellow hue and accentuated by multi-hued floral prints. It was a soothing ensemble and Sania looked pretty as ever. The dress was crafted out of a lightweight fabric and was absolutely twirl-worthy. It was a gorgeous dress, something which you could wear for a light evening function.

Posed gracefully against an idyllic backdrop, Sania accessorised her look with oxidised earrings and chic rings. She paired her flowy dress with white-hued pencil heels and the makeup was dewy-toned with a muted-hued lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Sania's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.