    Sania Mirza Wore The Brightest Ethnic Outfit And We Are Totally Speechless

    Sania Mirza Fashion
    Sania Mirza made us fall in love with vibrant hues all over again. The tennis ace recently sported a traditional look, which we so loved. She was a vision to behold in her outfit that was designed by Saroj Jalan and was styled by none other than her sister and stylist, Anam Mirza. Sania played with contrasts and gave us a traditional OOTD.

    She paired her short golden kurta, which was full-sleeved with flared bottoms. Her kurta was beautifully embellished in gold and featured intricately-done border. It was a meticulously done kurta and Sania teamed it with bright pink bottoms, which were flared and subtly striped. This was an amazing colour-blocking and the tennis star teamed her ensemble with a lightweight pink and ivory dupatta, which was enhanced by a detailed floral border.

    Sania elevated her style quotient by accessorising her look with elaborate gold jhumkis, which went well with her ensemble. Her makeup was highlighted by a muted maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. A touch of bronzer also elevated her style quotient. The middle-parted impeccable bun completed her look. So, how did you find Sania Mirza's traditional look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
