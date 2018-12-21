ENGLISH

Ivory Hue Will Rule The Upcoming Wedding Season, Proves Sania Mirza With Her Attire

Sania Mirza Priyanka Chopras Reception

Sania Mirza also graced the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. She looked radiant in her ivory attire, which we thought was beautifully done. She looked ethereal and proved us that her fashion sensibilities are as strong as any other Bollywood diva.

The tennis star wore an anarkali for the special occasion and pulled it off so effortlessly. She wore a round-necked flared anarkali, which featured full-sleeves and made for an ideal winter wedding festivities wear. It was a meticulously embroidered outfit with a structured bodice and a flared silhouette. It was adorned with floral accents and with this attire, Sania proved us that ivory is a reigning hue indeed.

Sania Mirza Fashion

She casually draped a complementing dupatta on one side of her shoulder and that rounded out her traditional look. She accessorised her look with a chic bracelet, stunning ring, and dazzling diamond earrings. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a pink lip shade and heavy kohl. The thick braid made her stand apart. So, how did you find Sania Mirza's outfit of the night? Was it awesome? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 14:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018
     

