Ivory Hue Will Rule The Upcoming Wedding Season, Proves Sania Mirza With Her Attire

Sania Mirza also graced the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. She looked radiant in her ivory attire, which we thought was beautifully done. She looked ethereal and proved us that her fashion sensibilities are as strong as any other Bollywood diva.
The tennis star wore an anarkali for the special occasion and pulled it off so effortlessly. She wore a round-necked flared anarkali, which featured full-sleeves and made for an ideal winter wedding festivities wear. It was a meticulously embroidered outfit with a structured bodice and a flared silhouette. It was adorned with floral accents and with this attire, Sania proved us that ivory is a reigning hue indeed.
She casually draped a complementing dupatta on one side of her shoulder and that rounded out her traditional look. She accessorised her look with a chic bracelet, stunning ring, and dazzling diamond earrings. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a pink lip shade and heavy kohl. The thick braid made her stand apart. So, how did you find Sania Mirza's outfit of the night? Was it awesome? Let us know that in the comment section.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Death Of Cows Is More Worrisome Than Human Lives For This BJP MLA
-
- Zero Movie Review: Shahrukh Khan As Bauua Singh Stands Tall And Paints The Sky With Heartfelt Emotions
- Biggest Controversies That Shook The Tech Industry In 2018
- Flashback 2018 — Top Test Innings By India Batsmen
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Wins The Indian Motorcycle Of The Year IMOTY 2019 Award
- Claustrophobia: Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
- How Is Home Loan Application In Spouse's Name Beneficial?
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu