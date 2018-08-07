Subscribe to Boldsky
Sania Mirza Looks Dreamy In A Gown And This Time She Poses On A Tennis Court

By
Sania Mirza tennis

Sania Mirza must have been missing playing tennis quite a lot these days but she is certainly giving us fashion goals. The tennis player just took to her social media and posted her picture in a romantic gown and captioned it as "You can't take the tennis out of the tennis player ever".

Tennis sensation and a fashion icon, Sania's pregnancy is the reason that she has decided to take an off for some time. Speaking of her fashion sense presently, well we are clearly impressed by her. Be it a traditional or western wear, Sania is dressing to the T.

Sania Mirza fashion

This time she wore a western attire and decided to pose on the tennis court. She looked dreamy and effortlessly graceful as she slipped into a pink-hued gown that was voluminous and reminiscent of ballroom gowns. Her princess-like gown did have a bit of traditional touch too in terms of designing.

The bodice of her attire was busty and accentuated by intricate embellishments, while the skirt was plain-hued but pleated and featured a metallic touch. It was a shiny attire and Sania seemed to be dancing in it. She teamed her attire with wedges and while her makeup was not visible, her hairstyle was middle-parted and the tresses cascaded gently on her shoulders.

Sania Mirza has given us another pretty number and we feel she is also hitting winners in fashion also.

Sania Mirza Insta
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 16:59 [IST]
