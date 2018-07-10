Sania Mirza Took The Baby-Bump Fashion Notches Ahead

Sania Mirza's stylish baby bump pictures are absolutely ruling the internet. Ever since announcing her pregnancy, the tennis sensation is giving all the pregnant women stunning maternity wear goals. And her maternity wears are not the usual flowy ones. In fact, she has sported all the styles and made them work too.

Sania's latest number is a blue dress by Ambika Kakarla. Standing by the poolside, Sania looked awesome in her dress that featured a blue blouse, which was adorned with multi-coloured floral embroidery. That addition actually enhanced her dress and her attire also had a flowy skirt. She kept her makeup natural and wavy brown tresses side-swept.

Before her blue dress, she also wore a deep maroon outfit that had a round neck and was kaftan-styled. Her makeup was beautifully done and she seemed in a very reflective mood in this dress.

However, Sania's attires were not limited to western outfits only. She even gave us traditional wear ideas. Her soft golden and beige salwar kameez was every inch glam. The tennis star contrasted her salwar with red sleeves and enhanced it with floral embroidery and embellishment.

She also went for de-glam avatars and twice. Her sheer white salwar kameez and printed ethnic suit also had all our attention.

We totally loved Sania Mirza's maternity wear outfits. How about you?