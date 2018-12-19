Something Formal And Casual, Sania Mirza Impresses Us With Her Airport Fashion

Sania Mirza made a high quotient fashion statement with her latest airport look. This time, she was snapped at the airport with her baby boy Izhaan. Sania wore an attire, which was a cross between formal and casual and Izhaan was seen in a cute teddy bear costume. This was one of the cutest airport moments ever and we liked Sania's outfit of the day.

Her attire gave boss lady vibes but with a casual touch. It was a smart wear and looked totally comfortable. Well, the ace tennis player wore something that we could easily sport too. It was an absolutely winter-worthy ensemble. So, Sania teamed her black-hued top with a long jacket and pants. Her jacket and pants were dipped in black hue and enhanced by sleek white stripes. Sania carried her attire with a lot of aplomb.

She paired her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes, which contrasted her outfit. Sania accessorised her look with a chic ring, classy watch, bangles, and dark shades. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her look. We thought Sania Mirza looked awesome. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.