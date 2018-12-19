Something Formal And Casual, Sania Mirza Impresses Us With Her Airport Fashion

Sania Mirza made a high quotient fashion statement with her latest airport look. This time, she was snapped at the airport with her baby boy Izhaan. Sania wore an attire, which was a cross between formal and casual and Izhaan was seen in a cute teddy bear costume. This was one of the cutest airport moments ever and we liked Sania's outfit of the day.
Her attire gave boss lady vibes but with a casual touch. It was a smart wear and looked totally comfortable. Well, the ace tennis player wore something that we could easily sport too. It was an absolutely winter-worthy ensemble. So, Sania teamed her black-hued top with a long jacket and pants. Her jacket and pants were dipped in black hue and enhanced by sleek white stripes. Sania carried her attire with a lot of aplomb.
She paired her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes, which contrasted her outfit. Sania accessorised her look with a chic ring, classy watch, bangles, and dark shades. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her look. We thought Sania Mirza looked awesome. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Will Every Indian Get Rs 15 Lakh As Narendra Modi Promised?
-
- IPL Auction 2019 — The Final List of Teams And Players
- Saturn Is Losing Its Rings At Maximum Pace — NASA
- Mahindra XUV 300 Compact-SUV Now Official — Launch In February 2019
- Reliance In Talks With Saudi Arabia For Joint Petrochemicals Project
- Priyanka And Nick Get Romantic In This Unseen Picture!
- Secunderabad — Get Transported To A World Of Nostalgia
- What Do The Bracelet Lines On The Palm Reveal?