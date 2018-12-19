ENGLISH

Something Formal And Casual, Sania Mirza Impresses Us With Her Airport Fashion

By
Sania Mirza Airport Looks

Sania Mirza made a high quotient fashion statement with her latest airport look. This time, she was snapped at the airport with her baby boy Izhaan. Sania wore an attire, which was a cross between formal and casual and Izhaan was seen in a cute teddy bear costume. This was one of the cutest airport moments ever and we liked Sania's outfit of the day.

Sania Mirza Izhaan

Her attire gave boss lady vibes but with a casual touch. It was a smart wear and looked totally comfortable. Well, the ace tennis player wore something that we could easily sport too. It was an absolutely winter-worthy ensemble. So, Sania teamed her black-hued top with a long jacket and pants. Her jacket and pants were dipped in black hue and enhanced by sleek white stripes. Sania carried her attire with a lot of aplomb.

Sania Mirza Son

She paired her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes, which contrasted her outfit. Sania accessorised her look with a chic ring, classy watch, bangles, and dark shades. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her look. We thought Sania Mirza looked awesome. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

Sania Mirza News
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
