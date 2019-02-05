Sania Mirza Ups Her Airport Fashion Game With This Old-fashioned Number

Sania Mirza was spotted again at the airport with her sister. She flaunted her casual and fun side and looked impressive as ever. The tennis ace inspired us to step up our airport fashion game and keep things light sometimes. Her attire was definitely winter-worthy and something that we could easily ace too. Let's decode her outfit and look.

Sania wore a high neck red sweater that was quarter-sleeved and exuded warmth. It was a red-hued cardigan, which looked every inch old-fashioned and exuded laidback vibes. Sania paired her red sweater with a black and white striped skirt, which contrasted her ensemble and added to the soothing effect. It was a flared skirt with a breezy effect. In a nutshell, her attire radiated comfort quotient.

The tennis ace paired her ensemble with white-hued sneakers and carried a red-coloured purse with her, which matched with the colour of her cardigan. She accessorised her look with a pair of dark shades. Her makeup was marked by dewy tones and accentuated by a light pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her look. So, how did you find Sania Mirza's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.