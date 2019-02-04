ENGLISH

Sania Mirza's Airport Avatar Is Formal And Full Of Spunk

By
Sania Mirza Airport Look

Sania Mirza looked absolutely classy as she was spotted at the airport with her sister. She upped her style quotient with formal wears. Sania's airport avatar was absolutely amazing and we so wanted to copy this look of hers. Take a look at her airport ensemble for some airport outfit inspiration. Let's decode her outfit and look.

Sania Mirza Fashion

So, Sania wore a sheer shirt that featured a bow-like collar and was accentuated by stripes and flared sleeves. It was a sheer shirt, which she teamed with grey-coloured pants. Now, that was an absolutely elegant teaming of outfits. Sania's airport ensemble actually made for great formal wear and she paired her top and pants with white-hued sports shoes.

Sania Mirza News

She colour-blocked her earthy-toned ensemble with a bright red bag that came with a metallic chain. Sania accessorised her look with chic hoop earrings and dark shades. She notched up her style quotient with a matte pink lip shade and the impeccable hairdo completed her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Sania Mirza's airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
