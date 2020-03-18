Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: BCCI explores July-September window for IPL 13
- Technology Alleged Nokia 1.3 Official Render Hits The Web Ahead Of Launch
- Movies Coronavirus Update: How Television Industry Will Cope Until Shoot Begins
- News Amidst coronavirus outbreak, BJP calls off all protests for a month
- Finance Telecom: Supreme Court To No Longer Hear Objections On The AGR Dues Ruling
- Automobiles India’s First 2020 Bentley Flying Spur Delivered In Gujarat: Rs 5.6 Crores Worth Luxury On Wheels
- Travel Perfect Summer Destinations To Visit In Sikkim
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Sania Mirza Gives Fashion Notes On How To Ace Ethnic Outfits At Festivals And Other Occasions
India's No.1 tennis player, Sania Mirza has not just won our hearts by winning medals for the country but she has also impressed us with her stunning fashion sense. The tennis diva has made many statements in her gorgeous outfits. Recently, Sania did a photoshoot for Aza Fashions, where she wasseen flaunting fashionable outfits and giving ethnic goals. So, let us take a close look at her all outfits from the photoshoot and decode it. She was styled by Meagan Concessio.
View this post on Instagram
As we welcome a new decade, it has become more important than ever to talk about subjects that are close to our hearts. There's no time like now to introduce the world to our 8th volume - The Empowerment Issue. Emblazoning our cover is @mirzasaniar, who talks about balancing motherhood and making a comeback in tennis. Alongside her are 7 other women - Anita Dongre, Raja Kumari, Diipa Khosla to name a few - each a heavy-hitter in their respective field who are also emblematic of the spirit of the new-age women we idolize. Photography - @avigowariker Styling - @spacemuffin27 Creative Director - @niharikaartdirection MUA - @ajayvrao721 Hair - @hairstories_byseema Lehenga - @aikeyah Jacket - @archanaraolabel Ring - @diamantinafinejewels PR - @think_ink_communications Browse the @azafashions magazine at magazine.azafashions.com, or pick up a copy soon at the Aza stores. #azafashions #azafashionsonline #azamagazine #magazine #saniamirza #digitalmagazine #digitalcover #empoweringwomen #empowermentissue #celebrity #anitadongre #rajakumari #diipakhosla #karunaezaraparikh #celebrityfashion #covershoot
A post shared by Aza (@azafashions) on
Sania Mirza In A Brown Lehenga & Purple Jacket
For the covershoot, Sania Mirza donned a brown-hued lehenga that came from the label Aikeyah. Her attire consisted of a flared voluminous skirt, which was accentuated by silver stripes and embellished waist. She teamed it with a plunging neckline sequin blouse. The star teamed her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved long purple-hued jacket by Archana Rao that featured yellow floral embroidery on the sleeves. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned choker, bangles, and rings from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Sania let loose her mid-parted curled locks and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup.
View this post on Instagram
My family always wanted their child to play a sport, regardless of whether it was a boy or a girl. So, that was the whole idea. My parents really encouraged me and they always let me make my own decisions and let me decide what I wanted to do for myself. - @mirzasaniar Lehenga - @ariyanacouture Necklace - @amrapalijewels Rings - @anmoljewellers Photography - @avigowariker Styling - @spacemuffin27 Creative Director - @niharikaartdirection MUA - @ajayvrao721 Hair - @hairstories_byseema PR - @think_ink_communications Browse the @azafashions magazine at magazine.azafashions.com, or pick up a copy soon at the Aza stores. #azafashions #azafashionsonline #azamagazine #magazine #saniamirza #digitalmagazine #digitalcover #amrapali #empoweringwomen #ariyanacouture #empowermentissue #celebrity #celebrityfashion #covershoot
A post shared by Aza (@azafashions) on
Sania Mirza In A White Lehenga And Brown Jacket
For one of the photoshoots, Sania Mirza opted for a white lehenga from Ariyana Couture. Her ensemble consisted of a high-waist flared skirt, which was accentuated by foil hem. She teamed it with a matching choli that featured dotted prints. The diva layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved notch-lapel elegant brown jacket and upped her look with a plunging necklace from Amrapali and rings from Anmol. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and sported no-makeup look.
View this post on Instagram
I think that change always comes from within, whether it’s against the patriarchy or otherwise. For anyone to treat us equally, we, as women, need to believe that we deserve to be treated equally. It is about me teaching my son how to treat women and giving him those values. - @mirzasaniar Outfit - @anamikakhanna.in Jewelry - @laramorakhia Photography - @avigowariker Styling - @spacemuffin27 Creative Director - @niharikaartdirection MUA - @ajayvrao721 Hair - @hairstories_byseema PR - @think_ink_communications Browse the @azafashions magazine at magazine.azafashions.com, or pick up a copy soon at the Aza stores. #azafashions #azafashionsonline #azamagazine #magazine #saniamirza #anamikakhanna #digitalmagazine #digitalcover #empoweringwomen #empowermentissue #celebrity #celebrityfashion #covershoot
A post shared by Aza (@azafashions) on
Sania Mirza In A Black Top, Green Skirt & Printed Jacket
Sania Mirza wore a V-shaped neckline black top and teamed it with a high-waist silk-fabric green wrap skirt. She paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved full-length jacket, which was accentuated by floral prints and multi-hued brown & black patterns. Sania's ensemble came from Anamika Khanna's collections and she completed her look with high heels. The player accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and necklace from Lara Morakhia. Sania Mirza pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
For me to be No.1 and win Grand Slam titles felt like a dream come true. I have won about 14 medals for the country, and that’s something I could have only dreamed of. - @mirzasaniar Anarkali: @anjumodi Jacket: @zilzom Necklace: @anmoljewellers Earrings and cuff: @gehnajewellers1 Photography - @avigowariker Styling - @spacemuffin27 Creative Director - @niharikaartdirection MUA - @ajayvrao721 Hair - @hairstories_byseema PR - @think_ink_communications Browse the @azafashions magazine at magazine.azafashions.com, or pick up a copy soon at the Aza stores. #azafashions #azafashionsonline #azamagazine #magazine #saniamirza #anjumodi #zilzom #anmoljewellers #digitalmagazine #digitalcover #empoweringwomen #empowermentissue #celebrity #celebrityfashion #covershoot
A post shared by Aza (@azafashions) on
Sania Mirza In A Red Anarkali & Golden Coat
Sania Mirza sported a long flared dark red-hued anarkali by Anju Modi, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and white-hued intricate prints at the border. She layered her anarkali with a hand-embroidered golden brocade coat from the label Zilzom that featured subtle patterns. The diva accessorised her look with a heavy pearl-detailed necklace from Anmol and a pair of studs from Gehna Jewellers. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint.
We absolutely loved these outfits of Sania Mirza. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
ALSO READ: Australian Cricketer, Glenn Maxwell And Fiancée Vini Raman's Traditional Engagement Outfits Decoded