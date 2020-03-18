Sania Mirza Gives Fashion Notes On How To Ace Ethnic Outfits At Festivals And Other Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Source-Instagram

India's No.1 tennis player, Sania Mirza has not just won our hearts by winning medals for the country but she has also impressed us with her stunning fashion sense. The tennis diva has made many statements in her gorgeous outfits. Recently, Sania did a photoshoot for Aza Fashions, where she wasseen flaunting fashionable outfits and giving ethnic goals. So, let us take a close look at her all outfits from the photoshoot and decode it. She was styled by Meagan Concessio.

Sania Mirza In A Brown Lehenga & Purple Jacket

For the covershoot, Sania Mirza donned a brown-hued lehenga that came from the label Aikeyah. Her attire consisted of a flared voluminous skirt, which was accentuated by silver stripes and embellished waist. She teamed it with a plunging neckline sequin blouse. The star teamed her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved long purple-hued jacket by Archana Rao that featured yellow floral embroidery on the sleeves. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned choker, bangles, and rings from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Sania let loose her mid-parted curled locks and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup.

Sania Mirza In A White Lehenga And Brown Jacket

For one of the photoshoots, Sania Mirza opted for a white lehenga from Ariyana Couture. Her ensemble consisted of a high-waist flared skirt, which was accentuated by foil hem. She teamed it with a matching choli that featured dotted prints. The diva layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved notch-lapel elegant brown jacket and upped her look with a plunging necklace from Amrapali and rings from Anmol. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and sported no-makeup look.

Sania Mirza In A Black Top, Green Skirt & Printed Jacket

Sania Mirza wore a V-shaped neckline black top and teamed it with a high-waist silk-fabric green wrap skirt. She paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved full-length jacket, which was accentuated by floral prints and multi-hued brown & black patterns. Sania's ensemble came from Anamika Khanna's collections and she completed her look with high heels. The player accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and necklace from Lara Morakhia. Sania Mirza pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Sania Mirza In A Red Anarkali & Golden Coat

Sania Mirza sported a long flared dark red-hued anarkali by Anju Modi, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and white-hued intricate prints at the border. She layered her anarkali with a hand-embroidered golden brocade coat from the label Zilzom that featured subtle patterns. The diva accessorised her look with a heavy pearl-detailed necklace from Anmol and a pair of studs from Gehna Jewellers. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint.

We absolutely loved these outfits of Sania Mirza. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Australian Cricketer, Glenn Maxwell And Fiancée Vini Raman's Traditional Engagement Outfits Decoded

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION