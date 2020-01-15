Sania Mirza And Anam Mirza Give Us Twinning Moment With Vibrant Bridal Lehengas

ENGLISH

    Wedding season is here and it's the time to flaunt your designer outfits. When we talk about wedding fashion, the one outfit that comes to our mind is lehenga. For each wedding function, we crave for new lehengas, because let's face it who likes repeating. But even after spending quality time in searching for absolute different lehengas, we end up buying almost similar lehengas. But hey, don't you worry, because we have come up with two gorgeous lehengas to help you look your best.

    Recently, tennis player Sania Mirza and sister Anam Mirza sported Anushree Reddy's yellow and pink lehengas respectively and looked extremely stunning. The sisters ditched the dupattas and insted opted for full-sleeved jackets that added a modern twist to their ethnic look. So, let us take a close look at their gorgeous lehengas and decode it.

    Sania Mirza donned a sunshine yellow lehenga, which was heavily embroidered with golden zari work and broad border. She teamed it with pink-hued sequin blouse and paired her ensemble with full-sleeved open-front plain white jacket. The star completed her look with sparkling golden heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned long earrings. Sania made a half-updo bun with her highlighted curly tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    On the other hand, Sania's sister Anam Mirza wore a pretty pink lehenga, which was accentuated by heavy zari work and featured ruffed hemline. She paired it with silver sequin blouse and teamed her ensemble with full-sleeved open-front plain dark pink shade jacket. Anam completed her look with golden heels and upped her look with a pair of ethnic earrings, bracelet, wrist watch, and ring. She twinned with her sister with the same hairdo.

    We absolutely loved Sania and Anam Mirza's lehengas. What do you think about their lehengas? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
