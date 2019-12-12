Just In
Sania Mirza Keeps Her Jewellery Game Strong At Sister, Anam Mirza's Wedding Festivities
With wedding season on, our fashion game is also on. Our first priority is mostly outfits but our wedding avatar is incomplete without jewellery. So, it is of utmost importance to buy a jewellery set that will make us look amazing and complement our outfit. Tennis star, Sania Mirza recently gave us jewellery goals at her sister Anam Mirza's wedding festivities. Let's take a look at her jewellery game.
Sania Mirza's Jewellery With A Dark-Hued Outfit
At the mehendi ceremony of her sister, Sania Mirza wore a Burnt Sienna Razzmatazz appliquéd and embellished lehenga by Aisha Rao. Her blouse was full-sleeved and dark-hued and so, Sania elevated her look with sparkling pearl and gemstone jewellery, which came from Razwada Jewels. Her jewellery set added a level of contrast and gave a vibrant burst of hues to her blouse. Her jewellery set consisted of a heavy neckpiece and complementing earrings. She also wore elaborate bracelets to up her traditional avatar.
Sania Mirza's Jewellery With A Vibrant Outfit
Sania Mirza also wore a heavy traditional outfit that was accentuated by deep purple and silver hues. She looked gorgeous in her exquisite outfit but this time, her ensemble was vibrant, so she balanced the effect by keeping her jewellery game light. Sania Mirza wore a lightweight jewellery set that consisted of earrings and a matching maang-tikka. Her jewelley came alive with pink and green studded stones and were from Razwada Jewels.
So, we hope Sania Mirza gave you some interesting jewellery goals.
Photo Credit: Sania Mirza's Instagram