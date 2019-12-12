ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sania Mirza Keeps Her Jewellery Game Strong At Sister, Anam Mirza's Wedding Festivities

    By
    |

    With wedding season on, our fashion game is also on. Our first priority is mostly outfits but our wedding avatar is incomplete without jewellery. So, it is of utmost importance to buy a jewellery set that will make us look amazing and complement our outfit. Tennis star, Sania Mirza recently gave us jewellery goals at her sister Anam Mirza's wedding festivities. Let's take a look at her jewellery game.

    Sania Mirza's Jewellery With A Dark-Hued Outfit

    At the mehendi ceremony of her sister, Sania Mirza wore a Burnt Sienna Razzmatazz appliquéd and embellished lehenga by Aisha Rao. Her blouse was full-sleeved and dark-hued and so, Sania elevated her look with sparkling pearl and gemstone jewellery, which came from Razwada Jewels. Her jewellery set added a level of contrast and gave a vibrant burst of hues to her blouse. Her jewellery set consisted of a heavy neckpiece and complementing earrings. She also wore elaborate bracelets to up her traditional avatar.

    Sania Mirza's Jewellery With A Vibrant Outfit

    Sania Mirza also wore a heavy traditional outfit that was accentuated by deep purple and silver hues. She looked gorgeous in her exquisite outfit but this time, her ensemble was vibrant, so she balanced the effect by keeping her jewellery game light. Sania Mirza wore a lightweight jewellery set that consisted of earrings and a matching maang-tikka. Her jewelley came alive with pink and green studded stones and were from Razwada Jewels.

    So, we hope Sania Mirza gave you some interesting jewellery goals.

    Photo Credit: Sania Mirza's Instagram

    More SANIA MIRZA News

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue