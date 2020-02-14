Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Sania Mirza Gives Us Sustainable Fashion Goal With Her Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ace tennis player, Sania Mirza walked the ramp for Ekaco, TSCO Handlooms, and Telangana CMO's collection on day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Sania looked gorgeous in her ensemble that was crafted by the weavers from the small village of Telangana. Her handloom ensemble was accentuated by sustainable fabric and soothing hues. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Sania Mirza wore a long kurta jacket that was grey and white-hued. It was a patterned outfit that was peppered with rose accents. She also paired her ensemble with a sheer knotted ribbon that added structure to her attire. Sania's kurta jacket was collared and full-sleeved and the tennis star teamed it with a camisole top. She colour-blocked her kurta jacket with black flared bottoms that were enhanced by floral accents. The bottoms of her attire were lightweight and contrasted with the sturdy jacket.

Sania Mirza also wore embroidered black-hued juttis, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her showstopper avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.