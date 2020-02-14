ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Sania Mirza Gives Us Sustainable Fashion Goal With Her Attire

    By
    |

    Ace tennis player, Sania Mirza walked the ramp for Ekaco, TSCO Handlooms, and Telangana CMO's collection on day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Sania looked gorgeous in her ensemble that was crafted by the weavers from the small village of Telangana. Her handloom ensemble was accentuated by sustainable fabric and soothing hues. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Sania Mirza wore a long kurta jacket that was grey and white-hued. It was a patterned outfit that was peppered with rose accents. She also paired her ensemble with a sheer knotted ribbon that added structure to her attire. Sania's kurta jacket was collared and full-sleeved and the tennis star teamed it with a camisole top. She colour-blocked her kurta jacket with black flared bottoms that were enhanced by floral accents. The bottoms of her attire were lightweight and contrasted with the sturdy jacket.

    Sania Mirza also wore embroidered black-hued juttis, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her showstopper avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More SANIA MIRZA News

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue