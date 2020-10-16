Sania Mirza And Izhaan Mirza Malik Turn Stylish Mother-Son Duo In Their Sporty Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza's fashion choices are as amazing and worth-appreciating as her tennis matches are. She is definitely a fashion enthusiast and has often proved it not just by flaunting her pretty outfits but also by dressing up her son Izhaan Mirza Malik in equally stylish numbers. The diva has been sharing a lot of adorable pictures with her son on Instagram, where they are seen flaunting their fashionable looks, and now we truly are convinced that they are one of the most stylish mother-son duos in the town.

Recently, Sania yet again caught our attention as she posted another picture with her son Izhaan. Dressed in stylish sporty outfits, the duo had their own fashion moment as they stepped out for an evening walk. So, let us take a close look at their outfits that gave major fashion goals.

So, Sania Mirza sported a full-sleeved black-hued hoodie, which was accentuated by white dotted and starry prints. She teamed her hoodie with matching slim fit printed pants and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. The player accessorised her look with a silver-toned bangle and a wrist-watch while the pink-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. Sania let loose her highlighted wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Izhaan Mirza Malik looked extremely adorable in his half-sleeved round-collar colour-blocked T-shirt, consisting of white, grey, and black hue. His tee featured Nike Air text print and he teamed it with white-hued shorts that had black stripe at the side. The little munchkin twinned with his mom in stylish white sneakers while the green cap worn backwards upped his fashion quotient.

We really liked this sporty look of both Sania Mirza and Izhaan Mirza Malik. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sania Mirza