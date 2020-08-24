Your Guide To 10 Stunning Traditional Suits For Festivals Inspired By Celebrities Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mostly we wear traditional suits on festivals and with the upcoming festive season around, we have decoded some festive suits for you. We have created a lookbook of our favourite suits donned by the Hindi film industry divas and sportstars on different occasions. Also, this year, because of the self-quarantining, we can't go out much and festivals days are the only days when we could dress up a bit, so ethnic salwar suits, shararas, and more make a lot of sense this year. While some of the suits can be as simple as a pristine white one, others can have embellished details. So, browse through the suits and let us know, which one you will pick from the list.

Courtesy: Sonali Bendre's Instagram

Sonali Bendre's Pink Suit

After her basil linen jamdani saree by Anavila Misra for Ganesh Chaturthi puja, Sonali Bendre again wore an Anavila outfit. However, this time, the actress wore a traditional suit, which was equally beautiful. Sonali Bendre surely gave us a fashion goal for the festive occasion with this suit of hers. So, it was a Dahlia Chambray nova kurta set from Anavila's eponymous brand. She wore a soothing pink kurta that she paired with complementing bottoms. Her white linen colour-blocked block-printed dupatta was accentuated by yellow floral patterns. The dupatta enhanced the look of the suit of the Sarfarosh actress. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a tiny Chandra Kor bindi. The short highlighted and softly curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's Multi-hued Gharara Suit

Sara Ali Khan loves white suits and you would often see her wearing a white chikankari suit. However, this time, her suit was a contemporary one. It was a gharara suit with multi-hued accents and the Kedarnath actress looked cute in her vibrant suit. She wore a sleeveless kurti, which was accentuated by black sequinned details and colourful floral patterns. The gharara pyjama was white-hued and enhanced by pink floral accents. The complementing floral dupatta rounded out her avatar. She accessorised her look with floral small hoops that matched with her attire. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and soft kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted braided wavy tresses were highlighted and that completed her look.

Courtesy: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Vidya Balan's White Floral Suit

The Shakuntala Devi actress wore a simple suit for the movie's promotions. It was a hand-woven Benarasi Chanderi fabric suit that was enhanced by traditional aari embroidery of Kutch and hand-embroidered mirror zardozi work. Her attire came from the label, Gopi Vaid and it was a gorgeous number that consisted of a flared kurta with net sleeves and palazzo pyjamas. The purple, pink, and orange accents on her suit spruced up her suit look. She accessorised her look with heavy purple earrings and a complementing floral ring. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh's Chikankari Suit

If you want to keep your fashion game simple, you can simply wear a kurta set just like Rakul Preet Singh. She wore a soothing lemon yellow chikankari kurta and paired it with a simple white salwar. Her kurta was intricately-embroidered and featured buttons. It was a kurta with embroidered floral accents and we thought her attire was awesome for at-home festive occasion. She upped her look with elaborate gold earrings and her makeup was highlighted by bright pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

Courtesy: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan's White Suit

For a song in her movie Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor wore a pristine white suit and we thought it was light and so summery. The actress looked graceful in her traditional salwar suit and you can don such a pretty suit, if you want to look a class apart. Splashed in a pristine white hue, she teamed her suit with a matching dupatta that went well with her suit. While Kareena didn't seem to wear any jewellery with her suit, you can opt for dainty pearl studs or wear a chic floral ring to spruce up your avatar, if you are selecting this suit. The makeup was light and enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses completed her avatar.

Courtesy: Kritika Kamra's Instagram

Kritika Kamra's Embellished Sharara Set

Kritika Kamra looked festive-perfect in her embellished sharara set and you can opt for this number, if you want a slightly elaborate look. The actress wore a sharara set from Gopi Vaid and it was available at the 6Degree.Store. Her soft silverfish-golden attire consisted of a kurta and she paired it with sharara bottoms. It was a meticulously embellished number and she teamed her kurta set with a complementing dupatta, which was also enhanced by shimmering details. She wore delicate earrings and a ring to notch up her avatar. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted impeccable layered tresses wrapped up her look.

Courtesy: Aahana Kumra's Instagram

Aahana Kumra's Yellow Suit

There's nothing better than a yellow suit for the festive occasion. Yellow is such a vibrant hue and this hue can make you look absolutely festive. Aahana Kumra wore a yellow suit for Eid and you can wear this suit for any festive occasion. Her suit featured a long kurta that was intricately embroidered and it was a chikankari number. She teamed it with flared pyjamas and a stunning yellow dupatta with an embroidered chikankari border. She paired her ensemble with embellished golden juttis. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress accessorised her look with pretty tassle earrings. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The yellow bindi notched up her avatar. The side-parted bun was adorned with yellow flowers and that rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Sania Mirza's Instagram

Sania Mirza's Pink Chikankari Suit

Well, chikankari is among our favourites when it comes to dressing up for the festive occasion. Recently, Sania Mirza also took to her Instagram feed to share some family moments in traditional wear. The tennis player wore a pink chikankari kurta and paired it with white pyjamis. She also wore a matching light dupatta and we absolutely loved her traditional avatar. Well, this outfit is perfect for those who want to keep it light and simple on festive occasions. She upped her look with a classy watch and the makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's Green And White Suit

You might not want to wear something embellished on the festive occasion. However, you might want something colourful and colour-blocked. If such is the case, you can take cues from the Gunjan Saxena actress, Janhvi Kapoor. The actress donned a white suit that consisted of a kurta and palazzo pants. Her attire was adorned with green and blue leaves patterns and yellow and blue stripes. She colour-blocked her white suit with a green dupatta and her makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones.

Courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan's Royal Blue Suit

We couldn't take our eyes off Hina Khan's blue suit. It was indeed the colour of royalty and we are sure this suit will definitely make you look regal. Her suit featured a kurta and palazzo pyjamas. While her suit was simple royal blue in colour with white stripes at the border, the dupatta was just gorgeous and adorned with intricate white-hued nature-inspired patterns. Her dupatta was also enhanced by leaves patterns and featured piping. She teamed her ensemble with silver-hued sandals, which went well with her suit. Her jewellery was crafted in oxidised silver and consisted of a heavy bangle and elaborate choker. The makeup was highlighted by purplish-pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The cheekbones were contoured and the middle-parted tresses with highlights completed her festive look.

So, whose suit you liked the most? Let us know that.