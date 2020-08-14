Just In
Aahana Kumra And Her Sister Shivani Kumra Flaunt Gorgeous Blue And Red Patola Sarees
The Khuda Haafiz actress, Aahana Kumra recently draped a saree and we couldn't take eyes off her. The diva looked stunning in her saree and apart from her saree, we were also impressed by her jewellery choice. The actress was styled by Juhi Ali and we have decoded her saree look for you.
A saree connoisseur, Aahana wore a beautiful saree by Tamaira Fashion. It was a lovely blue patola-patterned saree and the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress draped it impeccably. Her saree was adorned with meticulously-done blue and orange patterns that highlighted the traditional craft heritage of the country. Not just Aahana Kumra's saree, her border also featured stunning patterns. She paired her saree with a sleeveless orange blouse that went well with her saree. Her sister, Shivani Kumra also draped a patola saree from the same brand but hers was a red-hued saree, which Shivani teamed with a sleeveless black blouse. Shivani accessorised her look with floral-cut earrings and a smartwatch.
As for Aahana Kumra, she wore an elaborate oxidised silver ring and stunning earrings from Méro Jewellery. She also paired her saree with black floral juttis from the label, Thread Stories. The makeup was highlighted by a tiny blue bindi, pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept long tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Aahana Kumra's and her sister's attire and look? Let us know that.