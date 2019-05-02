ENGLISH

    Aahana Kumra Inspires Us To Support Slow Fashion With Her Beautiful Dress

    By
    |
    Aahana Kumra Fashion

    Aahana Kumra celebrated her birthday recently. She posed for the shutterbugs in a warmly-lit room characterised by blinds and richly upholstered sofas. The room was minimally done and exuded soothing vibes and the same could be said about Aahana's attire. The 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress wore a dress, which we thought was an instant mood-lifter.

    So, Aahana's dress was beautiful. It was crafted out of an eco-friendly fabric and was absolutely breathable. Adding to that, with her outfit, she promoted sustainable fashion and inspired us to invest in slow fashion. It was a full-sleeved dress with an easy and flared silhouette. Her ensemble was accentuated by floral embroidery on the bodice area, thereby making it a total spring-worthy number.

    Aahana Kumra Style

    Aahana teamed her all-occasion dress with muted-hued pumps, which went well with her dress. It seemed as if she kept her look jewellery-free. Her makeup was light and natural with nude-tones. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. What we loved was that the actress celebrated earthy tones. What do you think about Aahana's dress and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

