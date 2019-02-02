Aahana Kumra & Kubbra Sait’s Floral Ensembles Are Ideal For A Beach Wedding

Aahana Kumra and Kubbra Sait were the showstoppers for the designer, Gazal Mishra, who was presented by the 6Degree Platform at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. The designer's collection consisted of a series of ivory and pastel outfits, which were accentuated by vivid floral accents. Aahana and Kubbra's ensembles were absolutely poetic and delicate. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

Speaking about Kubbra first, the 'Sacred Games' actress wore a flared anarkali gown, which was richly adorned with intricate floral blooms and she teamed it with a flowy jacket that was ivory-hued and detailed with a meticulous sprinkle of floral prints. The beautifully-printed scarf also added to the resort-wear look. Kubbra kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with chic studs. Her makeup was natural and highlighted by a matte pink lip shade. The slightly messy hairdo completed her showstopper avatar.

Aahana wore a lehenga, which was enhanced by soothing vibes and a laidback touch. The 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress wore a bateau-neckline cropped top that featured an asymmetrical hem and shiny metallic studs. The skirt was voluminous and notched up by light floral details and she also draped a light dupatta with intricately-embroidered floral patterns. Her makeup was marked by a glossy pink lip shade. A white-hued flower was pinned to her side-swept wavy hairdo and that rounded out her avatar. Their outfits were definitely ideal for a beach destination wedding. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.