Need Cocktail Nights Outfit Idea? Take Cues From Aahana Kumra

    'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress, Aahana Kumra is all for bright hues and she proved it again at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. The talented actress stepped up her fashion game with a rip-roaring gown by Nikhita Tandon. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Aahana wore a full-sleeved embellished green dress that totally left us speechless. She pulled off her bold attire with a lot of confidence. Aahana's gown came with an overlapping bodice, which was enhanced by a side slit and the outfit also had a thigh-high front slit. It was an intricately sequinned number and Aahana teamed it with sparkly silver sandals.

    Aahana Kumra Fashion

    Aahana notched up her look with a bling ring and stunning earrings, which came from the label, Her Story. Her makeup was marked by a dewy-toned lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her look. We thought Aahana looked gorgeous. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
